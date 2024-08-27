Dalvin Cook Could Visit With Colts

According to Clarence Hill Jr., free-agent RB Dalvin Cook may take a visit to the Colts before deciding on who to sign with.

Following Cook’s visit with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Hill reports Dallas is only interested in signing the veteran running back to the practice squad.

Hill’s source mentions that Cook appeared to be in great shape, but it doesn’t look like the Cowboys want to add him immediately to their active roster. With that, Cook is still considering his options.

Cook says he’s in the best shape of his life after having a full offseason to focus on preparing his body.

Cook, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him last summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million but was waived at the end of the season and signed by the Ravens to the practice squad for the playoffs.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.

