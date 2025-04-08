Tennessee DE James Pearce Has Six ’30’ Visits So Far

According to Ian Rapoport, Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. has had several official 30 visits so far during the draft process.

The full list, including some reported by Rapoport and some reported by others, includes:

Bengals Cardinals (Mike Garafolo) Colts Cowboys Falcons Packers (Zach Jacobson)

Pearce is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the draft at the end of the month but where exactly he’s selected is a bit of a mystery. He’s a talented player but there have been rumors about teams having off-field concerns.

Hosting players for visits is one of the ways teams assess whether or not a player like Pearce will ultimately be a fit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Pearce recorded 71 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 39 career games.

For more on Pearce and other prospects, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.