Dalvin Cook In No Rush To Sign With Team

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook said recently that he’s taking his time in determining his next team and is in no rush to sign.

“At this moment, it’s kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process,” Cook told KSTP. “You can’t rush this. This is a life decision. . . . I’m just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

Even though Cook and the Vikings were unable to reach a deal on a contract that would work for both parties and eventually led to the team releasing him, the veteran running back says he has no hard feelings for the team.

“I love it here. This place means lot to me and my family,” Cook said. “They gave me and my family a great opportunity in life. I got drafted here, so they gave me an opportunity at my dream and I appreciate them for everything [the Vikings] did for me and my family.”

The Dolphins reportedly have an offer on the table for Cook, but it’s obviously not at the number he’s seeking. There has been some buzz about the Jets being a potential landing spot as well.

Cook has previously expressed a willingness to be patient and wait for the right “value.” Other reports have said he wants to make as close to the $10.4 million he was scheduled to make in 2023 as possible.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

