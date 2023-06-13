Dalvin Cook Says He’s Not Rushing To Sign, Wants Value & Opportunity From Next Team

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show with Tom Pelissero, former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook addressed his next steps after being released by Minnesota last Friday.

Via Marcel Louis-Jacques, Cook said he’s planning to be patient and wait for the right opportunity. Value and workload were two of the things he mentioned specifically.

“I want the value. I want somebody who wants Dalvin Cook,” he said.

Cook also reiterated he’s feeling great now after having surgery this offseason to repair a torn labrum. He’s managed the injury for a few seasons now.

It’ll be interesting to see where Cook ends up, as running backs have not done well financially this offseason. The Dolphins and Broncos were two teams immediately linked to Cook last week but Denver doesn’t appear to be motivated to sign him right now.

There are other potential landing spot options that could afford to pay Cook closer to his previous 2023 salary but he’s unlikely to get close to the $10.4 million he was previously scheduled to make.

Minnesota had a hard time trading Cook due to his salary and that will play a major role in where the veteran running back ends up.

The Vikings had approached Cook about taking a pay cut to stay but he evidently preferred to take his chances with the open market and a fresh start.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.