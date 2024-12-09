Cowboys Making Five Moves For Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys are placing G Zack Martin and CB Josh Butler on injured reserve, per Todd Archer.

The Cowboys are also activating CB Amani Oruwariye from injured reserve, promoting CB Kemon Hall to the active roster and elevating CB Andrew Booth from the practice squad.

Martin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Martin appeared in and started 10 games for the Cowboys at guard.