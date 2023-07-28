Dalvin Cook Says Odds ‘Pretty High’ He Signs With Jets

Free agent RB Dalvin Cook made an appearance on NFL Network Friday and discussed his situation as well as his upcoming visit with the Jets.

Cook was asked specifically what the odds are he signs a contract with the Jets.

“I think they’re pretty high, man,” Cook said, per Kyle Brandt.

Cook explained that he’s looking forward to getting around the Jets’ players and coaches to get a feel for the team.

“Just getting around people that want to love on Dalvin Cook, that want to share that value that I want. And just trying to get around guys that want to win… Jets are right at the top of the list so let’s go check the box,” Cook said.

Cook did not, however, rule out the possibility of meeting with other teams such as the Dolphins.

“I’m still weighing my options. This thing is not over. playing for my hometown would mean so much for me, my community, my family, it’s a cinderella story,” Cook said of the Dolphins, per Cameron Wolfe.

The Patriots reportedly have some interest in Cook as well, but it’s clear that the Jets are in the driver seat to sign him right now.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.