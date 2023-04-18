Damar Hamlin Cleared To Return For Offseason Workouts

At his pre-draft press conference, Bills GM Brandon Beane said S Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full activity as of this past Friday.

“He is fully cleared. He’s here [at the facility for offseason workouts]. … and he’s in a great headspace to make his return,” Beane said via Alaina Getzenberg.

Hamlin’s recovery has already been miraculous in many ways. Despite the scary incident last fall, it seems Hamlin is undaunted and pursuing a return to the field.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals late last season. Swift action from medical personnel at the stadium saved his life, and after being revived he was rushed to the hospital and intubated to help with his breathing.

Hamlin, 25, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

We at NFLTR wish Hamlin a speedy and full recovery going forward.