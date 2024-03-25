Damien Harris Announces Retirement From NFL

Former Bills RB Damien Harris announced on his social media that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“Today I am grateful I have found the strength to walk away from the game I love so much,” Harris wrote.

Harris suffered a scary neck injury and a concussion against the Giants in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve. He went on to miss the rest of the season.

Harris, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,406,136 rookie contract and caught on with the Bills in March.

In 2023, Harris appeared in six games and recorded 23 rushing attempts for 94 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 16 yards.

For his career, Harris appeared in 44 games over the course of five seasons. He rushed 472 times for 2,188 yards (4.6 YPC) and 21 total touchdowns. He also caught 42 passes on 53 targets for 297 yards.