Dan Quinn Expected To Stay In Dallas, Could Replace Mike McCarthy?

According to Tony Pauline, there is a pervasive belief in league circles that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn intends to stay in Dallas with eyes on taking over as head coach at some point in the future.

That could come soon, per Pauline. His league sources believe Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy must make a deep run in the postseason and avoid another embarrassing early playoff exit in order to keep his job for 2024.

Should McCarthy fail, Pauline writes Quinn is the top candidate to replace him. He calls this a “consensus” belief around the league.

Pauline points out Quinn loves coordinating the Cowboys defense and at $4.5 million a year he makes more than some other head coaches. He adds Quinn loves the Dallas organization and isn’t in a hurry to leave, even for another head coaching job elsewhere.

He’s been a major candidate in each of the last two hiring cycles but has pulled out of the process to stay with the Cowboys.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on Quinn and the Cowboys as the news is available.