Dan Quinn Informing Teams He Will Remain Cowboys DC

Tom Pelissero reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is informing teams that he will remain in Dallas for another season, despite interviewing with multiple teams for their head coaching position so far this offseason.

This news comes in the wake of the Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, followed by the Bears hiring Colts DC Matt Eberfulus as their new coach.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.