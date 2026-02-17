D’Andre Swift Wants To Return To Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift is entering the final year of his three-year, $24 million contract signed with the team ahead of the 2024 season.

Although Swift posted a career-high in rushing yards and touchdowns, he’s scheduled to carry a cap number of $8,803,334 and is due a $500k roster bonus on the fifth day of league year if still on the roster.

Chicago could save $7,470,000 in cap room if they release swift before June 1st with just $1,333,334 in dead cap, and they are currently projected to be around $5.3 million over the cap.

Amidst an uncertain future in Chicago, Swift was clear about his desires to return to finish out his contract. He brought up his love for the team, city and coaching staff and says he will be back if it’s up to him.

“I have no idea, but hopefully I did enough for them to want me back because I know I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Swift said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I hope it plays itself out that way. I love the city, I love the coaching staff and the men that I work with. That’s out of my control, but if I had it my way, I’d be back. I don’t want to play nowhere else.”

Swift, 27, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded Swift to the Eagles in 2023 and he played out the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract. The Bears signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract in March 2024.

In 2025, Swift appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 223 rushing attempts for 1,087 yards (4.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns, to go along with 34 receptions for 299 yards (8.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Swift as the news becomes available.