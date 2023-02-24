Daniel Jones Seeking $45M Per Year In Long-Term Deal?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was asked about the recent reports that Giants QB Daniel Jones is seeking $45 million per year in a long-term contract this offseason.

After speaking with sources around the league, Fowler believes the $45 million per year number is real, as do NFL teams.

Fowler explains that while the number might seem high, there are several quarterbacks in line to push salaries far higher in the coming months including Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Jalen hurts and Justin Herbert among others. At that point, Jones may not even be a top-10 quarterback in terms of salary, even at $45 million per year.

Fowler adds that Jones had a good season including winning a playoff game for the Giants, despite some questions at receiver.

It would cost the Giants $32 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season to franchise Jones.

Jones recently switched agents ahead of free agency.

Ryan Dunleavy previously reported that negotiations between the Giant and Jones “got off to a much bumpier start than expected” and the franchise tag is “very much in play” for him this offseason.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

