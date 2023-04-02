Darius Slay Says He Was Close To Signing With Ravens

Eagles CB Darius Slay revealed how close he was to joining the Ravens before re-signing with Philadelphia for two years at $42 million.

There was speculation that Slay could move on from Philadelphia this offseason, with the Eagles even permitting him to speak with other teams.

“I was almost — this close — a Baltimore Raven,” Slay said on his podcast. “I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I’m going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven. I was almost a different bird.”

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass defenses.