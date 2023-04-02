Darius Slay Says He Was Close To Signing With Ravens

Eagles CB Darius Slay revealed how close he was to joining the Ravens before re-signing with Philadelphia for two years at $42 million.
There was speculation that Slay could move on from Philadelphia this offseason, with the Eagles even permitting him to speak with other teams.
“I was almost — this close — a Baltimore Raven,” Slay said on his podcast. “I was this close. This close. But I wanted to be an Eagle, I stayed an Eagle because I know me and Howie were going to figure something out. But the Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called, and they offered just what I wanted, and I just said, if the Eagles do that, I’m going to stay an Eagle. It was nice. I almost was a Raven. I was almost a different bird.”
Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.
Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.
In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!