Davante Adams Trade Could Happen As Soon As Next Week

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders will trade WR Davante Adams “well before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.” In fact, Jones says a trade could go down as soon as next week.

Sources tell Jones that the Raiders are having internal discussions about how much of Adams’ remaining salary of $13.5 million they’re willing to eat in order to facilitate a trade.

Jones says that the Raiders and GM Tom Telesco are “stuck” on second-round compensation. Beyond that, people around the NFL believe owner Mark Davis is pressuring to get the trade done at this price.

Even so, multiple league executives have told Jones that they believe a trade will ultimately get done for a “third-round pick and some change.”

There has been a lot of buzz about Adams ending up with the Jets and league sources who spoken with Jones believe he will eventually land in land in New York. However, he qualifies that this is “far from certain that he’ll be dealt there.”

Jones adds that the Saints are a “legitimate contender” for Adams and the Steelers are also in the mix at this time.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.