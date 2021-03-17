David Andrews Plans To Explore Options In Free Agency, Three Teams Mentioned

According to Mike Garafolo, Patriots C David Andrews plans to hit the free-agent market and explore his options.

The Patriots had been trying to re-sign Andrews and the Dolphins made a strong push for his services during the legal tampering period.

However it looks like Andrews plans to be thorough about picking his next team. Ben Volin notes in addition to Miami that the Falcons and Packers have come up as interested teams.

Andrews is the best center remaining on the market so he’s the top option available for any teams looking to address the position.

Andrews, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in 12 games for the Patriots, starting all 12 at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 14 center out of 36 qualifying players.

