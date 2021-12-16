DeAndre Hopkins Undergoing Knee Surgery For Torn MCL, Facing 6-Week Recovery

According to Ian Rapoport, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to have surgery to repair a torn MCL in the coming days and will go to injured reserve.

Once completed, Hopkins is looking at about a six-week recovery timeline, per Rapoport.

That means he has a chance to play in the playoffs but probably not until the conference championship game or later.

Hopkins, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hopkins has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 42 of 63 targets for 572 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.