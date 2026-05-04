DeAndre Hopkins Wants To Play With Joe Burrow

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins expressed his desire over the weekend to play with Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

“I think Joe is one of the best,” Hopkins said, via PFT. “I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help.”

Hopkins, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013 out of Clemson. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for RB David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee ended up trading him to the Chiefs in October of the 2024 season. After playing out the rest of his deal, Hopkins signed a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Hopkins appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and caught 22 passes on 39 targets for 330 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents.