DeSean Jackson Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced WR DeSean Jackson is signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.

The veteran has bounced around with a number of teams but he started his career in Philadelphia and had his most memorable moments there, so this makes a lot of sense.

Jackson, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams but was released shortly after the trade deadline.

Jackson had stints with the Raiders and Ravens in the last few years of his career.

For his career, Jackson appeared in 183 games over 15 seasons with the Eagles, Buccaneers, Raiders, Rams, Ravens and Washington. He recorded 641 receptions for 11,263 yards (career YPC of 17.6) and 58 touchdowns as well as 72 carries for 463 yards and four scores, plus four punt return touchdowns.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and named second-team AP All-Pro in 2009 as a returner.