Deshaun Watson Not Expected To Play Week 6

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is expected to sit out of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, according to Josina Anderson.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that QB P.J. Walker will start for the team if Watson was indeed forced to miss another game. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to serve as the team’s backup.

Watson, 28, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating over two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

He was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as a part of the trade.

In 2023, Watson has appeared in three games for the Browns and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.