Details On Aaron Rodgers’ Newly-Signed Deal

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has officially signed his new deal.

There are a lot of details, some of which are still trickling out, but the big number to know is $150.6 million. That’s what Rodgers is guaranteed and that’s what he will be paid out over the first three years of the deal, per Rapoport.

Other details:

The deal is for four years with two additional dummy years attached to the end. (Rapoport)

The new years/new money is two years and $124 million (Adam Schefter)

Rodgers has cash flows of $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024. A major chunk of that is option bonuses, $58.3 million in 2023 and $47 million in 2024, which are prorated over future years. (Pelissero)

Rodgers’ cap hits the next three seasons are $28.5 million, $31.6 million and $40.7 million. It saves Green Bay $18.2 million this season and adds $7.7 million to his previously scheduled 2023 cap hit. (Mike Garafolo)

After three years, the thought is Rodgers will either retire or the two sides will have to rework the deal. (Rapoport)

Albert Breer also has a year-by-year look at the deal. There’s a slight difference from other reports, as what Pelissero calls option bonuses Breer has listed as base salary. It could be a moot point, however, as Breer says Green Bay can and probably will restructure those amounts:

2022: $1.15 million guaranteed base salary, $40.8 million roster bonus

2023: $59.465 million guaranteed base salary

2024: $49.25 million base salary, guaranteed for injury

2025 $15.85 million base salary, $5 million option bonus

2026 $10 million base salary, $5 million option bonus

The numbers here are slightly different than the initial reports when Rodgers announced his return. However, it still represents a massive financial commitment by the Packers that materially is the same no matter how you slice it.

This deal ought to lock Rodgers into Green Bay’s plans for the foreseeable future and end most of the drama that has surrounded the two sides for the past year or so.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.