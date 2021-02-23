Dez Bryant Wants To Play Two More Seasons, Says Baltimore Wasn’t The Place For Him

Ravens’ veteran WR Dez Bryant announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he intends on playing for two more seasons. However, he made it clear that he’s unlikely to be back in Baltimore for the 2021 season.

I plan on playing 2 more years and that’s it for me https://t.co/o6qDCPCo2r — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 23, 2021

Bryant added that he quickly realized that the Ravens were not the right situation for him.

“I will speak on my personal experience…I was in a position where everything was already established.. I took advantage of getting myself right.. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me…no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it,” said Bryant, per his official Twitter.

Bryant did, however, explain that he has no hard feelings for the Ravens.

“No OTAs No mini camp and coming in midway through the season is not normal.. I wasn’t bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me,” Bryant tweeted.

All in all, Bryant is comfortable with how he performed during his season with the Ravens after being out of the league since 2018.

“Yea but it’s hard.. I’ve been off almost 3yrs..I flashed my abilities 2 the point [John] Harbaugh asked was I ready to play because he thought I was ready and I did the colts game ..reminding all of you.. you have to learn the playbook.. chemistry with the Qb have 2 be on point,” said Bryant.

Bryant, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $70 million contract that included $45 million guaranteed and was set to make base salaries of $12.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when Dallas released him in 2018.

The Saints signed Bryant to a one-year deal worth $600,000 over the remainder of the season, but he suffered a torn Achilles. It took until October of 2020 for him to sign on to the Ravens’ practice squad and he was later added to Baltimore’s active roster.

In 2020, Bryant appeared in six games and recorded six receptions for 47 yards receiving (7.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.