Dolphins Activate LT Terron Armstead, Waive DT Brandon Pill

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve activated tackle Terron Armstead from injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.

Roster Move | We have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili. pic.twitter.com/Yf4ByN306E — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 4, 2023

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins. He was recently placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

In 2023, Armstead has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and made two starts at left tackle.