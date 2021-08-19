Dolphins Activating WR Preston Williams & LB Elandon Roberts From PUP, Sign LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

Dolphins HC Brian Flores told reporters the team plans to activate WR Preston Williams and LB Elandon Roberts from the PUP list, per Joe Schad.

The team confirmed the move and announced it’s also signing LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

Roster Moves | We have activated linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams off the active/physically unable to perform list and signed linebacker Josh Harvey Clemons. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 19, 2021

Both players have been working their way back from severe knee injuries they suffered last season.

Williams, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 18 receptions for 288 yards (16 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Roberts, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $2,440,356 rookie contract and entered the open market as an unrestricted free agent, signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

After suffering a major knee injury late in the 2020 season, Roberts re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 83 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.