Dolphins Also Re-Signing RB Jeff Wilson

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are also re-signing RB Jeff Wilson to keep their backfield tandem together.

Schefter says Wilson is inking a two-year deal that has a max value of $8.2 million.

Miami already re-signed RB Raheem Mostert earlier today.

Wilson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster the past few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal this past March.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and eight games for the Dolphins. He finished with 860 yards on 176 carries (4.9 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 22 receptions on 37 targets for 185 yards receiving and another touchdown.