Dolphins Also Signing OLBs Bruce Irvin & Malik Reed To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are also signing veteran OLBs Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed to the practice squad.

Miami has been hit hard by injuries at edge rusher and desperately needed reinforcements going into the playoffs against the Chiefs.

Irvin and Reed provide additional depth with veteran OLB Justin Houston also signing earlier today.

Irvin, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster. He returned to the Seahawks last year before signing on with the Lions a few months ago.

In 2023, Irvin has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle and one sack.

Reed, 27, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when Denver tendered him at the original round level worth $2.4 million. He was then traded to the Steelers, with the Broncos getting a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Steelers and swapping a seventh.

As an unrestricted free agent, Reed signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2023 season but was among Miami’s final roster cuts. He then caught on with the Raiders practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2023, Reed has appeared in four games for the Raiders, recording three total tackles.