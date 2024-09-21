Dolphins Announce Four Moves Including Promoting QB Tim Boyle

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Seahawks.

The full list includes:

Dolphins placed WR Grant DuBose on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Dolphins signed QB Tim Boyle to their active roster

to their active roster Dolphins elevated WRs Dee Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma to their active roster

Boyle, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, Boyle had a stint with the Bears before joining the Jets last year. The Texans would later sign him to their practice squad. He later signed on with the Dolphins coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Boyle appeared in three games and made two starts for the Jets, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.