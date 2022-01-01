The Miami Dolphins announce seven roster moves ahead of Sunday, including placing CB Noah Igbinoghene and S Sheldrick Redwine on the COVID list. The team is also activating DL Adam Butler and S Brandon Jones from the list.

Roster Moves | We have activated DL Adam Butler & S Brandon Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list, activated LB Brennan Scarlett off injured reserve, and elevated WR Kirk Merritt & C Cameron Tom as COVID-19 replacements & DB Chris Milton as a standard elevation for Sunday’s game. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 1, 2022

In additional moves, the Dolphins are activating LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve and elevating WR Kirk Merritt, C Cameron Tom, and DB Chris Miller to the active roster.

Igbinoghene, 21, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. He also returned a kick for a touchdown in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Eventually, he was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that includes a $5,744,878 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Igbinoghene has appeared in three games for the Dolphins, recording six tackles.