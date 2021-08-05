Dolphins Announce Six Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced that they’ve activated TE Cethan Carter, TE Adam Shaheen and WR Preston Williams from the COVID-19 list and cut TE Gabe Holmes, TE Sal Cannella and TE Kalif Jackson.

Williams, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

In 2020, Williams appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 18 receptions for 288 yards (16 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Shaheen, 27, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

He later signed a two-year, $7.85 million extension with the Dolphins in October of 2020.

In 2020, Shaheen has appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded five receptions for 58 yards receiving (11.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 10 tight end out of 66 qualifying players.