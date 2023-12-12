Dolphins C Connor Williams Has Torn ACL

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel informed reporters that C Connor Williams tore his ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Titans, per Barry Jackson.

It’s a huge loss for Miami, as Williams had been arguably their best offensive lineman this year.

Given the timing, it’s also likely this lingers into next season, as the standard ACL rehab timeline is nine to 12 months post-surgery.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,488,996 contract with the Cowboys that included a $2,071,996 signing bonus.

Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year, $14.5 million deal with the Dolphins.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Williams appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 center out of 38 qualifying players.