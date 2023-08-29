Dolphins Cut DE Da’Shawn Hand

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are releasing DE Da’Shawn Hand as they trim down their roster to the 53-man limit.

Hand, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract earlier this month.

In 2022, Hand appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.