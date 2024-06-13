Dolphins Cut DT Daviyon Nixon

The Miami Dolphins announced they waived DT Daviyon Nixon on Thursday.
Roster Moves | We have signed S Marcus Maye and waived DT Daviyon Nixon Sr. pic.twitter.com/IEgzHDObBZ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 13, 2024
Nixon, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.
Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season. He was cut again later in the season, and had a brief stint with the Seahawks.
He caught on with the Dolphins in March.
In 2022, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.
