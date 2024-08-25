Dolphins Cut TE Jody Fortson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have cut TE Jody Fortson.

Miami has begun the process of trimming its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday and Fortson is among the initial cuts.

Fortson, 28, went undrafted out of Valdosta State back in 2019 before signing on with the Chiefs and making the 53-man roster.

He then suffered a torn left Achilles’ during a game in October of 2021 against Washington but was brought back for the 2022 season. He returned again on an exclusive rights deal for 2023 but spent the year on IR.

Kansas City declined to tender Fortson as a restricted free agent this offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Fortson appeared in 13 games with the Chiefs, recording nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.