Dolphins Designate LT Terron Armstead To Return From IR

Per Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will practice on Wednesday in Germany and is eligible to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins. He was recently placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

In 2023, Armstead has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and made two starts at left tackle.

We will have more on Armstead when it becomes available.