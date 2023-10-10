Dolphins Designating RB Jeff Wilson To Return From IR

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are designating RB Jeff Wilson to return from injured reserve.

It’s good timing considering Miami is about to lose third-round RB De’Von Achane for multiple weeks. Wilson will help shore up the depth for Miami’s backfield.

He has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Wilson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster the past few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal this past offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and eight games for the Dolphins. He finished with 860 yards on 176 carries (4.9 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 22 receptions on 37 targets for 185 yards receiving and another touchdown.