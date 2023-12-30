Dolphins Elevating LB Melvin Ingram For Week 17

The Dolphins announced the elevation of veteran LB Melvin Ingram for Week 17.

Ingram, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

However, the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for a sixth-round pick. He finished out the rest of his contract with the Chiefs and signed a one-year deal in 2022 with the Dolphins. He most recently re-joined the team by signing with their practice squad.

In 2023, Ingram has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.