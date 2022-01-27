Dolphins Expected To Have Second Interviews With Kellen Moore, Mike McDaniel, & Brian Daboll

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are expected to conduct second interviews with three head coach candidates including Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, and Bills OC Brian Daboll.

Yesterday, it was reported that people in the league think Daboll is the favorite to land Miami’s job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Dolphins’ job:

Bills OC Brian Daboll

49ers OC Mike McDaniel

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

Moore, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position last year, despite the coaching change.

In 2021, the Cowboys ranked No. 1 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 1 in points per game.