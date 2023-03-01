Dolphins GM: All Options On Table Regarding Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins GM Chris Grier met with reporters at the Combine on Wednesday and explained that “all options [are on the table]” regarding QB Tua Tagovailoa and his fifth-year option.

“I think all options [are on the table]. We’ll go through it here, and we’re going to spend a lot of time here,” Grier said, via Pro Football Network . “And that’s a good thing. We’re not rushed to make any [decision] right now. We’ll be in touch with Tua’s representatives, and Mike and I and Brandon [Shore] will sit, and Steve [Ross] will make a push for things, and we’ll talk and see where they stand.

“Like I said, we’re very excited for him, the strides that he made this year with Mike and the offense. You guys have been here and seen it. It was really exciting. To see the work that he puts in that you don’t see at the facility is really incredible. The dialogue between he and Mike, just talking football. I’ve never heard as much football as he talks with Mike with things he sees, even from other games. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Picking up Tagovailoa’s option would cost the Dolphins $23.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

There are obvious concerns about Tagovailoa continuing his career after multiple scary concussions last year. He was officially cleared from the protocol last month and there are no indications that he’s considering retiring.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Tagovailoa as it becomes available.