Dolphins GM: Extension For Bradley Chubb Should Be ‘Finished Shortly’

According to Adam Beasley, Dolphins GM Chris Grier said he is confident the team will reach a long-term deal with OLB Bradley Chubb, who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Dolphins acquired Chubb in a trade with the Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and RB Chase Edmonds. Miami also received a 2025 fifth-round pick.

He could be looking for a contract extension that will see him earn over $20 million per season.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.

