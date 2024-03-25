Dolphins Have Made Offer To WR Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have made an offer to free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins are clearly looking to bolster their receiver depth and Beckham is among the best available options at this point.

Beckham, 31, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and caught 35 passes for 565 yards (16.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

