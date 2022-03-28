Dolphins Have Received Trade Calls For DeVante Parker, But Expect Him To Remain In Miami

Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL owners meeting on Monday that they have received trade calls for WR DeVante Parker and they will listen to offers for him, per Adam Beasley.

However, Grier still expects Parker to remain in Miami for the 2022 season.

Last we heard regarding Parker, Barry Jackson reported that Parker was drawing some trade interest from teams, including the Eagles.

Parker has been pushed down to No. 3 on the depth chart with the arrival of Tyreek Hill and Miami also signed WR Cedrick Wilson to a sizable deal. It would save some cap space for Miami to trade him.

Parker, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

Parker is set to make base salaries of $5.65 million and $5.7 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Parker appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 40 passes on 73 targets for 515 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Parker as the news is available.