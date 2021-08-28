Dolphins Have Reportedly Emerged As ‘Frontrunner’ In Trade Talks For Deshaun Watson

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Dolphins have emerged as the “frontrunner” in trade talks with the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson.

A team that dropped out of the trade talks for Watson tells Robinson that the Texans are looking for three first-round picks and two second-round picks for the quarterback.

According to Robinson, the Eagles had some level of trade interest in Watson, but his right to approve the trade destination, which Texans’ ownership signed off on as part of his extension last year, weighed heavily in trade possibilities.

Robinson’s sources have said that teams angled for pick protections in any trade in order to mitigate a potential NFL suspension or criminal prosecution tied to ongoing investigations by the FBI, Harris County prosecutor and Houston Police regarding the sexual assault allegations from several women.

Earlier in the day, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there’s “mounting chatter” Watson will be traded in the coming days.

According to Florio, the two finalists to watch for Watson are the Panthers and Dolphins.

Regarding the Texans, Florio says it’s hard to imagine a team meeting their reported asking price of three first-round picks and more for Watson. Florio mentions that Houston’s options in terms of trading Watson right now likely consist of taking what they can get or trying to put together a package of picks that are tied to the number of games Watson plays over the next two or three seasons.

It should be mentioned that the serious accusations against Watson have yet to be resolved. He’s facing 22 civil cases right now and it remains to be seen how all of this plays out.

Watson has had an odd summer that has consisted of him serving as the Texans’ No. 4 quarterback and seeing time at running back in safety while sitting out a good majority of practice while his situation plays out. The NFL hasn’t placed him on the commissioner’s exempt list, but their investigation into the allegations against him are ongoing.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.