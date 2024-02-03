Dolphins Hiring Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver As DC

Jordan Schultz reports that the Dolphins are hiring Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator.

Weaver interviewed for the Commanders and Falcons’ head-coaching jobs this offseason but is now landing with Miami.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.

We will have more on Weaver and the Dolphins as it becomes available.