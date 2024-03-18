Dolphins Hosted OL Phil Haynes For Visit

The Miami Dolphins hosted former Seahawks G Phil Haynes for a visit on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Haynes could replace G Robert Hunt, who signed a five-year deal with the Panthers.

Haynes, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract when the Seahawks waived Haynes, eventually bringing him back to the active roster.

He returned on an original round tender as a restricted free agent for $2.54 million in 2022 and signed a one-year extension for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Haynes has appeared in eight games for the Seahawks and made eight starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 61 guard out of 79 qualifying players.