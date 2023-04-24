Dolphins Hosted OT Cameron Fleming For Visit

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Dolphins brought in free agent OT Cameron Fleming for a free agent visit on Monday.

Fleming, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal He returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. He’s signed one-year deals with the Broncos each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Fleming appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and made 15 starts, nine at right tackle and six on the left side. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.