Dolphins Hosted TE Jonnu Smith For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins hosted free-agent TE Jonnu Smith for a visit on Tuesday to negotiate a contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Smith, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when he agreed to a four–year, $50 million deal that included $31.25 million fully guaranteed with the Patriots.

The Patriots then traded Smith to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick back in March of 2023. Atlanta cut him loose last week.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and caught 50 passes for 582 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.