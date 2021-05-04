Dolphins Hosting S Malik Hooker

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are hosting free-agent S Malik Hooker for a visit.

The former first-round pick would be an intriguing signing and at this point in the year he should start to see his market heat up some now that signings no longer count toward the compensatory formula.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.