Dolphins Make Three Moves Including Signing LB A.J. Johnson

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve signed LB A.J. Johnson and waived LB Mike Rose and S Myles Dorn.

Dorn was waived with an injury designation, which means he would revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Johnson, 31, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos and was on and off of their roster for the next four years.

The Seahawks signed Johnson to their practice squad late in 2022.

For his career, Johnson has appeared in 39 games and recorded 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and eight pass defenses over the course of five seasons.