Dolphins No Longer Expected To Franchise DT Christian Wilkins

The Miami Dolphins are no longer expected to use the franchise tag on DL Christian Wilkins, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

Wilkins would have made $20.9 million in 2024 on the one-year contract and it would have given the two sides until mid-July to work out a potential extension.

Instead, Miami has until the start of the league year in March to try and re-sign Wilkins, and the likely outcome is he tests free agency.

Graziano and Fowler note the Texans and Browns are two teams who could be interested in signing Wilkins to a lucrative multi-year deal.

Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.

He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a career-high nine sacks.

We have him included in our Top 100 2024 NFL Free Agents list.