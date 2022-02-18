Dolphins Officially Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins announced their 2022 coaching staff on Friday after they recently hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach.

The full staff includes:

Frank Smith (offensive coordinator)

(offensive coordinator) Matt Applebaum (offensive line)

(offensive line) Darrell Bevell (quarterbacks/passing game coordinator)

(quarterbacks/passing game coordinator) Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends)

(assistant head coach/tight ends) Josh Grizzard (quality control)

(quality control) Chandler Henley (assistant quarterbacks)

(assistant quarterbacks) Lemuel Jeanpierre (assistant offensive line

(assistant offensive line Mike Person (offensive assistant)

(offensive assistant) Aldrick Robinson (offensive assistant)

(offensive assistant) Kolby Smith (offensive assistant)

(offensive assistant) Eric Studesville (associate head coach/running backs)

(associate head coach/running backs) Wes Welker (wide receivers)

(wide receivers) Josh Boyer (defensive coordinator)

(defensive coordinator) Mathieu Araujo (assistant defensive backs)

(assistant defensive backs) Anthony Campanile (linebackers)

(linebackers) Austin Clark (defensive line)

(defensive line) Steve Ferentz (assistant linebackers)

(assistant linebackers) Steve Gregory (safeties)

(safeties) Derrick LeBlanc (assistant defensive line)

(assistant defensive line) Sam Madison (cornerbacks/pass game specialist)

(cornerbacks/pass game specialist) Ty McKenzie (outside linebackers)

(outside linebackers) Ryan Slowik (senior defensive assistant)

(senior defensive assistant) Patrick Surtain (defensive assistant)

(defensive assistant) Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator)

(special teams coordinator) Brendan Farrell (assistant special teams)

(assistant special teams) Dave Puloka (head strength and conditioning)

Smith, 41, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach last year.

Bevell, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.

Boyer, 44, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at King’s College back in 2000. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

Boyer worked his way up to CBs coach before the Dolphins hired him as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks in 2019. Miami promoted Boyer to defensive coordinator a year later.

In 2021, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 15 in fewest yards allowed, No. 16 in fewest points allowed, No. 14 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 16 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Welker, 40, began his NFL career with the Chargers back in 2004. He joined the Dolphins during his rookie season and was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

Welker played six years for the Patriots and totaled 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seasons before he departed and signed a free agent contract with the Broncos in 2013. He ultimately finished out his career with the Rams.

After calling it a career, Welker was hired by the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant. The 49ers hired him as their WRs coach in 2019.