Dolphins Officially Re-Sign OT Kendall Lamm

The Miami Dolphins announced they’ve re-signed OT Kendall Lamm on Wednesday.

Lamm, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021 but was released after a year and signed to the Lions but was cut loose coming out of last year’s preseason. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off their taxi squad.

In 2022, Lamm appeared in one game for the Dolphins.